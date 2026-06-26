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Turkey beats US 3-2 with last-gasp goal as Americans look ahead to World Cup knockout stage

US Turkey WCup Soccer
Marcio J. Sanchez/AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez
Turkey's Kaan Ayhan, second from right, scores their third goal as United States' Auston Trusty (6) defends and United States' Mark McKenzie (22) and United States' Miles Robinson (12) look on during the second half of a World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, Calif., near Los Angeles, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)
US Turkey WCup Soccer
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INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Kaan Ayhan scored on the final kick of the match, and Turkey beat the United States 3-2 Thursday night for its only win of the World Cup.

Auston Trusty scored in the third minute and Sebastian Berhalter got a tying goal early in the second half for the Americans, who had already won Group D with victories over Paraguay and Australia. Coach Mauricio Pochettino's team will meet Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Pochettino fielded nine new starters for this low-stakes game, but Christian Pulisic entered in the 58th minute. He hadn't played since the first half of the Americans' opener due to a calf injury.

Arda Güler and Orkun Kökçü scored in the first half of a resilient performance by Turkey, which had already been eliminated.

Turkey won in the eighth minute of stoppage time when Can Uzun got the ball in space on the back post and pushed it past sprawling goalkeeper Matt Turner to Ayhan, who slid to knock it home.

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/FIFA-World-Cup

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