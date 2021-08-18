During Tuesday's game, Detroit Tigers analyst Jack Morris apologized for making an offensive comment before Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani came up to bat.

The incident occurred during the sixth inning when Ohtani came up to bat with a runner on second and two outs, USA Today reported.

According to ESPN, Tigers play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard asked Morris, "Now what do you do with Shohei Ohtani?"

He replied using an apparent Asian accent, "Be very, very careful."

Ohtani was intentionally walked, ESPN reported.

Before the ninth inning, with Ohtani coming up to bat, Morris apologized for his remarks during the telecast.

"Well folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate and it's been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani," he said. "I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don't blame a pitcher for walking him."

Morris, who has covered the Tigers since 2015, was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.