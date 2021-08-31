Tatis Jr. drives in 3, Padres hold off Diamondbacks 7-5

PHOENIX (AP) -- Chris Paddack gave up one run over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the injured list, Fernando Tatis Jr. added a homer, double and three RBIs, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Monday night.

It was Paddack's first outing since July 27 and the hard-throwing right hander gave the Padres a lift that they needed, allowing just three hits. He missed more than a month with a strained left oblique.

San Diego won for only the fourth time in 17 games, pulling a half game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL playoff spot.

Tatis hit his NL-leading 36th home run -- a two-run blast -- in the first inning.

Eric Hosmer added his 11th home run of the season in the 7th inning.