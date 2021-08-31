Watch
Tatis Jr. drives in 3, Padres hold off Diamondbacks 7-5

Ross D. Franklin/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates after his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Phoenix.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Aug 31, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) -- Chris Paddack gave up one run over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the injured list, Fernando Tatis Jr. added a homer, double and three RBIs, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Monday night.

It was Paddack's first outing since July 27 and the hard-throwing right hander gave the Padres a lift that they needed, allowing just three hits. He missed more than a month with a strained left oblique.

San Diego won for only the fourth time in 17 games, pulling a half game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL playoff spot.

Tatis hit his NL-leading 36th home run -- a two-run blast -- in the first inning.

Eric Hosmer added his 11th home run of the season in the 7th inning.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
