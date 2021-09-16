Watch
Sports

Actions

Tatis hits 39th HR, Padres beat Giants 7-4 to gain on Cards

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a single in front of San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Fernando Tatis Jr.,Buster Posey
Posted at 4:49 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 19:49:54-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his NL-leading 39th home run and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 to earn a series split.

The Padres moved within half a game of the Cardinals for the second NL wild card at 76-70.

San Diego starts a three-game series in St. Louis on Friday. Tatis also singled and walked twice a day after matching a career best with four hits.

Tommy Pham and Manny Machado each drove in two runs, and Adam Frazier and Austin Nola had three hits apiece.

Evan Longoria homered for the NL West-leading Giants, whose lead over the Dodgers dropped to a game.

Los Angeles was off Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE