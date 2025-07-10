Young golfers chase dreams at Junior World Championships in San Diego

Some of the top young golfers from around the world have descended on San Diego this week for the Uswing Mojing Junior World Championships, bringing their talents and aspirations to local courses including Singing Hills Golf Resort in El Cajon.

Among them is 9-year-old Zizi Townsend from Orange County, who's already making waves in the junior golf world.

Like many parents at this annual event, Kevin Townsend is pulling double duty as both dad and caddie for his daughter. When asked to rate her father's performance as a caddie, Zizi doesn't hesitate.

"If it was a rate from nine to 10... like 9 and three-quarters," Zizi said.

Zizi has already accomplished what many adult golfers only dream about.

"Played at, actually, Tiger Woods' home course when he was a kid, Hartwell, and she made a hole-in-one on the first hole of the tournament," Kevin Townsend boasted with a smile.

Her ambitions match her early success.

"To be on the LPGA, and win a lot of majors," Zizi said.

But in a sport where pushy parents are sometimes stereotyped, Kevin maintains a healthy perspective on his daughter's participation.

"Our attitude is, you're 9 years old, you're 8 years old, I really don't care what you score. Go out there, try your best, do your best, have fun, play with your friends, and the score's gonna be what the score's gonna be," Kevin said.

He acknowledges that success in junior golf could eventually lead to college opportunities, even though that's still nearly a decade away for Zizi.

"After that, it's really, if it's something she wants to do, we'll support her in achieving that dream, but it's definitely not our goal with golf," Kevin said.

As for Zizi herself, her reasons for playing are refreshingly simple.

"It's really fun when I hit a good shot, and I get really excited when I get a birdie," Zizi said.

