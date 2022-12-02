Where to watch Team USA take on the Netherlands around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Stars, stripes, and soccer will be the subject Saturday for several San Diego establishments as Team USA fans file in, hoping America's quest for the World Cup stays alive.

Eyes from around the globe will be on Team USA, starting at 7 a.m. PT, since their match against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 kicks off the Knockout Stage of the 2022 World Cup.

Patriotic patrons have a variety of options for where they'd like to watch the high-stakes match.

Below you'll find a list of San Diego bars and restaurants opening their doors early for the game:

Fairplay

This bar in North Park prides itself as the spot to watch soccer in San Diego. It was open early throughout Group Play, and doors will open at 6 a.m. PT Saturday for the USA-Netherlands match. Address: 4026 30th St., San Diego, CA 92104

The Smoking Gun

This spot in the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter will be ready to serve fans right at 7 a.m., according to its website and a Facebook event. Address: 555 Market St., San Diego, CA 92101

Barleymash

Also in the Gaslamp, Barleymash opens its doors at 6:45 a.m. sharp for the match. Address: 600 Fifth Ave., San Diego, CA 92101

Hudson and Nash

Located at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, this waterfront bar will open at 6:30 a.m. — plenty of time to grab a drink before the match begins. Address: 1 Park Blvd., San Diego, CA, 92101

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

Head to Mission Beach at 6 a.m. sharp, and a full brunch and bar menu will welcome you. The event description on Facebook highlighted Guava's 16-ingredient Bloody Mary — how appropriate for the Round of 16! Address: 3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego, CA, 92109

O'Brien's Pub

In Kearney Mesa, fans can pile into this pub starting at 6 a.m., with breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m. The pub says it will post more updates about service during the World Cup to its Facebook page. Address: 4646 Convoy St., San Diego, CA, 92111

Pete's Place

Pete’s is a local, neighborhood bar in the heart of the La Mesa Village. Pete’s does not serve food, but you are allowed to bring your own food to enjoy. The bar will open at 7 a.m. Address: 8330 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa, CA 91942

Señor Grubby's

Both locations in North County will be open at 7 a.m. sharp for this weekend's World Cup matches. Addresses:

311 N. Tremont St., Oceanside, CA 92054 377 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92008

3N1 Sports Bar & Grill

This spacious spot in Chula Vista has a 128-inch TV outside (although it may be a bit chilly Saturday morning). Doors open at 6 a.m. Address: 2330 Proctor Valley Rd., 101, Chula Vista, CA 91914



If you know of other locations opening early for Team USA's match Saturday, send an email to the 10News digital team with the information so we can update this story.

