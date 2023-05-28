Watch Now
Utes hit three home runs, stay alive with 10-1 super regional win over San Diego State

San Diego St Liberty Softball
Kyusung Gong/AP
San Diego State's Jeweliana Perez (7) bats during an NCAA softball game against Liberty on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Posted at 7:31 PM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 22:31:55-04

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Julia Jimenez blasted a grand slam, Ellessa Bonstrom and Shelbi Ortiz also homered, and No. 15 seed Utah routed San Diego State 10-1 in five innings on Saturday to stay alive in the Salt Lake City Super Regional.

The Utes' win evened the best-of-3 series and forced a deciding game on Sunday. San Diego State won the first game 4-3 on Friday.

Mariah Lopez (22-6) allowed one run on four hits with two strikeouts for Utah (40-13) and Sarah Ladd pitched the fifth inning to close out the run-rule game.

Bonstrom went deep for two runs in the first inning, Jimenez hit her slam in the fourth and Ortiz's three-run shot in the fifth gave her four RBIs for the game.

San Diego State (39-16) scored on Makena Brocki's first-inning single but had only one more runner reach second base in the final four innings.

Sarah Lehman (11-5) took the loss, allowing three runs in two innings pitched.

