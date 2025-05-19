Universities cutting sports, others adding ahead of $2.8 billion NCAA antitrust settlement

Over the past three months, a growing number of universities have added or dropped entire sports programs on the eve of dramatic changes coming to college athletics under the $2.8 billion NCAA settlement.

UTEP dropped women’s tennis, Cal Poly discontinued swimming and diving, Marquette added women's swimming and Grand Canyon shuttered a historically dominant men’s volleyball program. It was a dizzying set of decisions that appears to offer no pattern except one: Every school is facing a choice on which programs to carry forward once the money really starts flowing.

While top-tier athletes in high-revenue sports like football and basketball can look forward to robust compensation from their university for the use of their name, image and likeness, there is widespread uncertainty for athletes in the so-called non-revenue sports where tens of thousands of athletes compete largely under the radar.

For them, harsh cuts are a terrifying new reality as athletic departments weigh more than ever before which sports make the most sense to support financially; each school will be able to share as much as $20.5 million with athletes next year but top performers and revenue draws in the big sports will demand the most to keep them out of the transfer portal.

Under-the-radar sports programs are expected to take the back seat at many schools.

Patrick Rishe, executive director of the sports business program at Washington University, said college athletics is only at the beginning of a slew of decisions schools will have to make as a result of the settlement.

“There is going to be more competitive pressure on all universities to step up or else they’ll fall behind,” Rishe said. “So when you’re faced with that challenge, especially at the mid-majors or smaller Division I schools, then you’ve got to ask yourself, does it make sense to continue to carry particular programs?”

Programs at risk

Universities were hit hard financially during the pandemic and sports were affected. In June 2020, for example, UConn announced that it was dropping four sports to save money, a decision that affected more than 120 athletes.

Sports programs come and go, subject to budget woes or competitive concerns and wishes. The pace seems to have picked up ahead of the sweeping changes of the NCAA settlement.

Among the additions: women’s golf (St. Bonaventure and UT Arlington), stunt (Eastern New Mexico) and women’s swimming at Marquette, a Big East school with a top men’s basketball program but without football since 1960.

Among the cuts: women’s tennis (UTEP), men’s volleyball (Grand Canyon) and the swimming and diving programs with nearly 60 athletes at Cal Poly. Saint Francis, fresh off a March Madness appearance by it's men's basketball team, announced it will move from Division I to Division III over the next year, citing “realities like the transfer portal, pay-for-play and other shifts that move athletics away from love of the game.”

UTEP cited “upcoming changes to college athletics, including revenue sharing and roster caps.” Cal Poly said the House settlement will result “in a loss of at least $450,000 per year for our programs.”

The key difference from the pandemic-related cuts, Rishe said, is that they are not caused by a loss of revenue but an increase in expenses.

Behind the decisions

As schools wrestle with the prospect of eliminating sports, Rishe said he thinks some programs are safer than others. He pointed to Title IX, the federal law aimed at ensuring gender equity.

“I would suspect that the sports that are most likely going to be cut are going to be men’s sports, and I don’t say that with malice," he said. “If you’re trying to stay compliant with Title IX, I don’t know how non-revenue men’s sports aren’t the sports that are more apt to be eliminated.”

The balancing out will be different at every school. Radford recently announced it will drop men's and women's tennis but add women's flag football as a club sport and bolster its options for male runners.

At Marquette, athletic director Mike Broeker said the decision to add a women's swim team was years in the making and based on demographics.

“I think it’s independent of what’s happening in college athletics right now and more about strengthening our position," he said. "More females are going to college than males, and that creates differentiation. We want to make sure we’re offering an athletics program portfolio that meets our students’ interests based on our student population.”

What’s to come from a future so uncertain that some schools are ending decades of tradition? Rishe said nothing is off the table.

“It may sound crazy, it may have sounded crazy 10 years ago, but now it seems anything is possible," Rishe said. "I think you could see a day where your top 30 or 40 universities financially are going to break off and form their own entity, leaving the rest of Division I to basically be their own class. I really do see that as a reality.”