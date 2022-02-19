Super Bowl champ Eric Weddle to coach Rancho Bernardo High School football

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fresh off the Rams’ Super Bowl win, defensive back Eric Weddle is set to turn the page on a new career.

According to Rancho Bernardo High School, Tristan McCoy will step down as head coach of the Broncos. Weddle is set to take McCoy’s place at the end of the 2022 season.

“Coach McCoy plans to remain on staff and support Coach Weddle in the upcoming years,” the school said.

Weddle played for the San Diego Chargers from 2007 to 2015 before moving to the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 followed by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

