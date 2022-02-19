Watch
Super Bowl champ Eric Weddle to coach Rancho Bernardo High School football

Kyusung Gong/AP
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle (20) smiles during an NFL wild-card playoff football game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Posted at 12:25 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 15:26:28-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fresh off the Rams’ Super Bowl win, defensive back Eric Weddle is set to turn the page on a new career.

According to Rancho Bernardo High School, Tristan McCoy will step down as head coach of the Broncos. Weddle is set to take McCoy’s place at the end of the 2022 season.

“Coach McCoy plans to remain on staff and support Coach Weddle in the upcoming years,” the school said.

Weddle played for the San Diego Chargers from 2007 to 2015 before moving to the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 followed by the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

