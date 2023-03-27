SDSU alumni react to historic win as Aztecs head to Final Four

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego State University alumni couldn’t contain their excitement after the Aztecs’ historic win on Sunday — securing their place in the Final Four.

Alumni and fans gathered for a watch party at McGregor’s Bar & Grill in Mission Valley.

“They gave us no credit. Nobody thought we were going to win… all the people who were here for the watch party though knew we were gonna pull it off!” said Keri Whitehead, an SDSU alumna.

Whitehead says she and her friends have waited years for a team like this.

“We have season tickets. We’ve been watching them all season long… these guys are the best group of guys,” she said.

“It hasn’t really hit me really still… but I was elated,” said Craig Droege.

Droege says he watched the game with his 71-year-old dad who graduated decades ago.

“We were literally crying from happiness,” he said.

With Aztec pride at an all-time high, fans say they’re ready to take on the Florida Atlantic next Saturday.

“At this point, I’m just riding the high. I mean whatever happens happens. I mean we’ve never been here. They have a nice beautiful trophy they’ll hang a nice banner for the Final Four… but I’d like to go all the way,’ said Droege.

