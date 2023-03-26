San Diego State fans full of emotions following historic NCAA Tournament win

SAN DIEGO — A crowd of San Diego State fans erupted on Sunday on the court inside of Viejas Arena just after the men's basketball team clinched a spot in the 2023 NCAA Tournament's Final Four. This is the first time the Aztecs have achieved this feat.

“My own school is going to the Final Four. I cannot express how happy I am right now," said one alumni with tears in his eyes.

It was the cherry-on-top for fans after an already history-making week.

Sunday's game marked the first game SDSU men's basketball has every played in the Elite Eight of March Madness, and the victory over the Creighton Bluejays means they'll head to Houston for their next showdown.

“This is the best freakin' day to be an Aztec baby, let’s go," said one SDSU Senior.

By 11 a.m. on Sunday, Bub's at the Ballpark in downtown was packed with Aztec fans.

“It’s just crazy here. This is where you want to go if you want to watch a game," said one SDSU alum.

Nearly every person at the watch party in Viejas Arena was on their feet for the last several minutes of the game, which came down to the wire in dramatic fashion before SDSU eventually won, 57-56.

One bar in College Area, Dirty Bird, expects to be busy with fans on Saturday when SDSU has its next game at NRG Stadium in Houston against the Florida Atlantic University Owls.