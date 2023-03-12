San Diego State earns No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament's South Region

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego State Aztecs have earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to the CBS March Madness Selection Show. SDSU will face No. 12 seed College of Charleston in the South Region of the bracket.

College of Charleston is the Colonial Athletic Conference Champion. According to the NCAA's website, the 12-5 seed upset is one of the most popular picks for brackets, and for good reason.

Since the NCAA tournament field expanded in 1985, there have been 52 upsets by 12th-seeded teams, the NCAA says. The lower seed has a 35.4 win percentage over the five seed in tournament history.

College of Charleston (31-3) is the No. 15 offense in the nation, scoring 80.8 points per game. On the flip side, San Diego State (27-6) holds opponents to 64.4 points per game.

SDSU won both the Mountain West regular season and tournament crown; this is the second time the team achieved this feat under Coach Brian Dutcher.

Alabama, the top team in the South Region, is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

The Mountain West has four teams in the NCAA Tournament: Boise State, Nevada and Utah State all made the tournament as well.

San Diego State will play College of Charleston on Thursday, March 16 in Orlando, Florida.

You can see the full South Region picture below: