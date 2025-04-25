San Diego Seals to face Buffalo Bandits in NLL quarterfinal playoffs

The San Diego Seals are looking to keep their championship dreams alive as they face the top-seeded Buffalo Bandits in the National Lacrosse League quarterfinals.

The Seals punched their ticket to the playoffs after a thrilling must-win game last week against Albany. They'll now face the reigning NLL champions in Buffalo, but the matchup may be more favorable than it appears.

Despite Buffalo's top seed status, the Seals handed the Bandits their first loss of the season earlier this year. This will be the third meeting between the two teams.

Seals Head Coach Patrick Merrill says he likes the matchup between the two teams in their chase for the cup. He notes that these elimination games bring out a different level of energy and intensity from his players.

"The hay is in the barn. We're more than ready to get the job done in Bandit land," Merrill said.

The Seals will take on the Bandits Friday at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time.

