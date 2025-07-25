San Diego FC prepares for first-ever match against Nashville FC after MLS All-Star break

San Diego FC returns to action on Friday night at Snapdragon Stadium for its first-ever meeting with Nashville SC following a short break for the MLS All-Star Game.

Three players represented SDFC at the All-Star Game in Austin, with Chucky Lozano and Anders Dreyer both earning spots in the starting 11. They were on the field for the first goal of the game as MLS All-Stars went on to beat some of the best players from Liga MX by a 3-1 score.

Now, it's right back to work for SDFC, which got a second-half goal on Saturday night from Ian Pilcher to earn a 1-all draw against Vancouver and remain one point ahead of the Whitecaps in a tight race for first place in the Western Conference.

Friday night at 7:30, they'll host a Nashville club that has a league-best +17 goal differential and is considered one of the top contenders for an MLS Championship.

"It's a really big opportunity for us. Three points at home. Nashville's a really good team, so it should be a really good game," Luca De La Torre, SDFC midfielder, said.

"It's gonna be a good game. Good opposition," winger Alex Mighten added. "They've been doing very well in their conference. So it's always going to be a really good test,"

"It's gonna be another massive challenge, and these are the ones we like, because we want to be tested by the best, because that's how you grow," Mikey Varas, SDFC head coach, said.

Additional help could be on the way for SDFC. The MLS summer transfer window opened today, and the club has been linked with several young players currently on overseas rosters. But they'll be facing Nashville with a limited roster until some reinforcements arrive.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.