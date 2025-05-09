San Diego FC moves up major match against Club America by two weeks

San Diego FC announced its highly anticipated match against Mexican powerhouse Club America will now be played on Saturday, June 7, instead of the originally scheduled June 21.

Club America is Mexico's most popular and successful team, making this one of SDFC's most anticipated matches of the season.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for the game will have their tickets honored for the new date. Alternatively, refunds can be requested directly from San Diego FC.

The schedule change is due to Club America's participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.

This week, SDFC is preparing for three matches in an eight-day span, beginning on the road at St. Louis City SC on Saturday. It will be a rematch of a scoreless draw from March at Snapdragon Stadium.

"They have very good players, they're well coached. They're very committed to keeping clean sheets, and they actually have a lot of quality if you're not careful in terms of counterattack," said SDFC coach Mikey Varas.

The three-game stretch could mean more playing time for Escondido native Milan Iloski, who scored his first goal for SDFC last week and celebrated with the hometown fans.

"The city's embraced me so well, and growing up here, I'm shocked at the support I've received. Coming back, of course you think there's going to be some buzz and some excitement, but, you know, I knew I had to get in there and celebrate with the people who support us every week, so the feeling was incredible, and maybe I'll jump in there again soon," said Iloski.

"Milan is a technical player, smart player, obviously he's home grown, so he feels the project," said Varas.

SDFC follows up Saturday's match with home matches on Wednesday and next Saturday against Colorado and Kansas City.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.