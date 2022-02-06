Watch
Pro Bowl players echo concerns brought by Flores' lawsuit

Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Fired Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores sued the NFL and three of its teams Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 saying racist hiring practices by the league have left it racially segregated and managed like a plantation. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Posted at 7:23 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 22:23:46-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The fun and games surrounding the Pro Bowl haven’t stopped some of the NFL’s top players from thinking about the racial inequities spotlighted by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against the league.

Several players expressed support for Flores and his concerns after the AFC Pro Bowl team’s light practice at Las Vegas Ballpark, the suburban baseball diamond where both teams are working out before the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The All-Star game is back on after a one-year hiatus and making its Sin City debut. But Flores’ lawsuit served as a reminder to even these elite players that their sport has much work to do in racial equality.

