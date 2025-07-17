Padres hold wild card spot as MLB season resumes after All-Star break

The San Diego Padres are currently holding onto the third and final wild card spot in the National League as Major League Baseball resumes play following the All-Star break.

With a 52-44 record at the midway point, the Padres are positioned to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in nearly 20 years.

The team built momentum heading into the break by winning three of their final four games, but face stiff competition from the San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, and Cincinnati Reds, who are all in pursuit of that final playoff position.

The Padres' path to the postseason appears favorable with the fourth-easiest remaining schedule in all of baseball and the easiest in the NL West. However, they still trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by 5.5 games in the division race.

A crucial two-week stretch from August 11 through August 24 could determine the division outcome, as the Padres will play seven games against the Giants and six games against the Dodgers to conclude both season series.

Before that pivotal stretch, the July 31 trade deadline looms large. The team's biggest priority will likely be strengthening a lineup that has struggled at the bottom of the order, with potential upgrades at catcher, left field, and designated hitter positions.

Michael King, considered one of the best starting pitchers in baseball, hasn't pitched since May due to a nerve issue but is on track to return sometime in August. Combined with Yu Darvish's recent season debut, the Padres are poised to strengthen what has already been their biggest asset – pitching.

Only 66 games remain as the Padres make their final playoff push, beginning with a 10-game road trip through Washington, Miami, and St. Louis before returning home on July 28.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

