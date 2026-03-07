Padres fans flock to Peoria for spring training, chasing autographs and up-close moments with players

Fans — many of them children — gathered at the San Diego Padres' spring training facilities in Peoria, Arizona, hoping to get autographs, watch workouts, and celebrate the return of baseball.

Crowds lined up along barricades, some arriving hours before the gates opened to the public, baseballs and pens in hand, hoping to snag a signature from their favorite player.

Some fans walked away with exactly what they came for.

"I got a signature from a bunch of different people on that ball down there. I got Ethan Salas' signature on a ball," one fan said.

Others left determined to try again.

"We almost got Jackson Merrill to sign this hat — maybe today. We're waiting for our second opportunity here," another fan said.

For some families, attending Padres spring training has become an annual tradition. For others, like the Ruddens, it was a first-time adventure. Michelle Rudden made the trip to Peoria with her son Matthew for a mother-son outing, leaving the rest of the family behind.

"I think it's pretty cool. Yeah, that's pretty amazing. We don't have this up close and personal moments in San Diego. And we're going on a mother-son trip. We left the rest of the family at home for this one, so that was the real motivation," Michelle Rudden said.

Beyond autographs, fans were also able to watch players work out, run drills and take turns hitting during batting practice — offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the team is preparing for the upcoming season.

Spring training also gave fans a chance to see newly signed players competing for roster spots, as well as the return of injured players, including pitcher Joe Musgrove.

Musgrove, who grew up in San Diego, reflected on what it means to have fans — especially kids — looking up to him.

"It's a good feeling to have somebody look up to you, admire you. I think at times guys get overburdened by it and they tend to lose the specialness of it and, you know, how not everybody gets to draw that attention and have that much power. So try to give it back to the kids and spend time in the community, especially in San Diego now playing in my hometown. It's a city that I love and I'm very passionate about, so yeah, it's enjoyable," Musgrove said.

The Padres are set to return to Petco Park on March 26 for Opening Day.

