LIVE BLOG: San Diego State dominating UNLV early

FIRST HALF

3:28 remaining, Score: 36-21, Aztecs — Aguek Arop was called for a flagrant foul after an official review. After UNLV made both foul shots, SDSU brought full court pressure. On the other end, Trammell stuffed Jordan McCabe at the three point line, leading to a shot clock violation.

On the other end, Matt Bradley swished another three, continuing an encouraging trend for SDSU. The Aztecs were shooting 50% from three, but on the next possession, they missed three in a row. Bradley fouled Harkless on the next UNLV possession, leading to the 1-and-1 bonus.

He made both foul shots.

7:34 remaining, Score: 30-14, Aztecs — Although the Rebels called timeout to slow down the Aztecs, SDSU responded by showing full court pressure. It took UNLV more than one attempt to advance the ball beyond midcourt, showing that SDSU will keep putting their feet to the fire.

Yes, the Rebels swished a three, but they have quite the hole to dig out of.

I'd also like to point out that SDSU is shooting over 50% from three — I can't tell you the last time that happened!

9:01 remaining, Score: 30-11, Aztecs — WOW! SDSU is running the Runnin' Rebels out of the gym. This run they've been on has been absolutely dominant.

Just look at how pumped the crowd was when UNLV was forced to call timeout to stem the bleeding:

crowd hype after timeout

The San Diego State defense continues to have active hands — Keshad Johnson nearly went coast-to-coast after an easy steal at the top of the three point line, but he was hacked on the other end. The refs assessed UNLV's Keshon Gilbert with a flagrant foul for whacking Johnson's arm.

Johnson went 1-of-2 from the line, and on the ensuing bonus possession, Lamont Butler soared through the air and threw down after Johnson was stripped.

Prior to that play, Darrion Trammell extended to the perimeter to block a shot.

Defense has been the name of the game for SDSU all season — Kenpom has them as the No. 25 adjusted defense in the country.

SDSU is shooting over 60% from the field so far — and Mensah threw down an alley oop. He even converted the three-point play! The Aztecs got another steal on the ensuing UNLV possession, and Bradley got a dunk of his own.

Rebels called timeout to try to stem the bleeding.

11:42 remaining, SCORE: 19-11, Aztecs: SDSU is shooting really well early on in this one — going 8-14 from the field at the under 12-minute timeout. That being said, UNLV has converted on some high percentage shots as well.

The Aztecs are 47% from three-point land, with Bradley, Johnson and Seiko all hitting triples so far. Additionally, SDSU is outrebounding UNLV, 8 to 4, early on.

14:24 remaining, SCORE: 14-6, Aztecs: San Diego State came firing out the gate, as Nathan Mensah flushed an easy dunk down for the first bucket of the game. Keshad Johnson already has nine points, scoring off some easy buckets inside and a nice long-range two pointer. UNLV's guards have scored early — Keshon Gilbert is 2-2 from the field, while Elijah Harkless scored another bucket.

Below, you'll find some videos from inside the arena, giving you a point of view from the media area.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS

As is tradition, the crowd at Viejas stands and claps until the first bucket of the game. SDSU wasted no time at all, as Nathan Mensah flushed an easy dunk to let the crowd take a seat.

crowd is hype after first bucket

Take a look as the San Diego State starting lineup is introduced. You can see why the Aztecs have such a strong home court advantage in Viejas.

sdsu player lineup

The student section leader for SDSU led the "I believe we will win" chant to get the crowd fired up pretip.

I believe that we will win at Viejas

Our very own ABC 10News anchor Kimberly Hunt is also attending the game (although she's not working like I am!)!

GAME PREVIEW

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego State Aztecs are looking to stay on top of the Mountain West standings as they continue conference play against UNLV Saturday afternoon.

The No. 25 ranked team in the country has defeated the Runnin' Rebels at home in seven of their last eight meetings at Viejas Arena. In the last outing against UNLV, the Aztecs came away with a 76-67 victory in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

Both Matt Bradley and Darrion Trammell scored over 20 points in that last matchup — expect the Rebels' defense to key on the Aztec backcourt this time around. UNLV's guards played well in the last game too; Luis Rodriguez dropped 24 points, while Elijah Harkless and Justin Webster dropped 18 and 10, respectively.

In SDSU's most recent outing against Utah State, Trammell was ejected from the game following a controversial call. SDSU still came away with the victory after a tight battle, thanks to Bradley's sharp shooting.

Every game counts in this home stretch of conference play, especially since Nevada (10-3 MW) is just one game out from SDSU's (10-2 MW) top spot in the Mountain West.

This is the 79th all time meeting between SDSU and UNLV. The Aztecs lead the series, 41-37.

Follow along with ABC 10News Digital Producer Pat Mueller as he brings you live updates from the contest in Viejas Arena. Tipoff is at 1 p.m.