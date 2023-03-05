LIVE BLOG: Senior honored, Aztecs lead early vs. Cowboys

FIRST HALF ANALYSIS

With a little over seven minutes to go in the first half, San Diego State leads by double digits, 19-8. The energy in Viejas is at its peak, based on the previous games I've been to this year.

The Aztecs have 10 second chance points, and three 3s on the day. Although they're shooting a poor 8-25 so far, they have 18 rebounds to Wyoming's 11. Six of those came off the offensive glass for the Aztecs. Arop already has five rebounds on the day — he's putting on a show for senior night.

SDSU has lead the entire night; they jumped out to an early 7-0 lead to start the game.

Below, you'll find sights and sounds from the senior night ceremony.

SENIOR NIGHT HONORS

After the National Anthem, San Diego State's eight seniors had their moment at mid-court, relishing their final home game at Viejas Arena. The crowd was loving — and they definitely got the white out memo.

Take a look as Matt Bradley, Keshad Johnson, Adam Seiko, Aguek Arop and Nate Mensah got their flowers (hopefully they took a sniff along the way, too):

Matt Bradley honored at sdsu senior night

Keshad Johnson honored at SDSU senior night

Adam Seiko honored at senior night

#WATCH The crowd in Viejas went wild as senior big men Aguek Arop and Nate Mensah were honored during the pretip #SeniorNight ceremony @Aztec_MBB pic.twitter.com/2sw9CcQ9UZ — ABC 10News San Diego (@10News) March 5, 2023

GAME PREVIEW

A sea of white shirts entered Viejas Arena Saturday evening for the final regular season game of San Diego State basketball's 2022-23 season. The whiteout is a nod to senior night as the Aztecs prepare to honor nearly half of their roster.

The Aztecs are facing the University of Wyoming Cowboys, the dead last team in the Mountain West Conference standings.

With a win Saturday night, SDSU will win the Mountain West regular-season title outright for the third time under Coach Brian Dutcher. The Aztecs are currently sharing first place with Boise State; if both Boise and San Diego lose Saturday, the Aztecs would claim the outright title in that scenario, too.

However, a loss against the Cowboys and a Boise State win would lead to a shared regular season title.

Dutcher emphasized that Saturday is an important night for the seniors, so expect them to bring their A game.

Tomorrow night is going to be a special night for our seniors.#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/SoB5aPpI8q — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 4, 2023

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Below, you'll find a brief clip from pregame warmups. Follow along throughout the game as 10News Digital Producer Pat Mueller provides more sights and sounds from inside Viejas Arena.