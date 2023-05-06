Landon Donovan inducted into National Soccer Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — USA Soccer legend Landon Donovan was enshrined into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, according to a press release from the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club.

He says being apart of the Hall of Fame's 2023 class is an incredible honor.

“The people involved that have helped me along the way are what make this so special," Donovan says. "I have been very fortunate in my life to start where I started and end up with a once in a lifetime tribute. I will never take it for granted.”

Donovan was a mainstay for the U.S. Men's National Team in the 2000s and early 2010s, scoring 57 goals in 157 international appearances.

Additionally, he captained the team from 2012 to 2014. Donovan shares the record for most goals scored all time in a Team USA jersey with fellow teammate Clint Dempsey. The record for assists is Donovan's alone, at 58. He played in three FIFA World cups, in 2002, 2006 and 2010.

Donovan was recognized for his club career as well; He played for six professional teams across three leagues:



Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Everton (Premier League)

San Jose Earthquakes (MLS)

LA Galaxy (MLS)

Club León (Liga MX)

He playes in six MLS Cups and earned two MLS Supporters' Shields as well.

Donovan is the second San Diego Loyal representative to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame. He is the team's executive vice president of soccer operations.

The ceremony took place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Donovan was recognized along with DaMarcus Beasley, Jill Ellis, Lauren Cheney Holiday, Kate Sobrero Markgraf and Slavisa “Steve” Zungul.

This was Donovan's first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.

Before becoming the Loyal's VP of soccer operations, he was the team's manager during its first three season. He led the team to back-to-back USL Championship berths in 2021 and 2022.