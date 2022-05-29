Watch
Hayes' 3-run HR in 9th lifts Pirates to 4-2 win over Padres

Mike McGinnis/AP
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove watches a throw to a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 28, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Mike McGinnis)
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a three-run homer off closer Taylor Rogers with one out in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Diego Padres 4-2.

It was the first time the Padres lost in Joe Musgrove’s nine starts this season. The big right-hander from suburban El Cajon pitched six strong innings against his former team. It was Rogers' second blown save in 19 chances.

He struggled right away, allowing Michael Perez’s double and walking Tucupita Marcano. Rogers struck out Cal Mitchell but then allowed Hayes’ homer to center field, his first of the season.

