Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record

LeBron James
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) stands win the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
LeBron James
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jan 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-08 14:48:22-05

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984.

Abdul-Jabbar points: 38,387.

James points: 37,965.

Difference: 422 points.

James’ latest game: He scored 37 points on Saturday in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 136-134 win over Sacramento.

James’ scoring average this season: 29.1 points per game.

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.1 points per game, with 423 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James 15 games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. The Lakers’ 15th game from now is Feb. 7 at home against Oklahoma City.

Next Lakers game: At Denver on Monday.

