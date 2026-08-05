Chargers honor Billy Ray Smith Jr. during training camp return to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Los Angeles Chargers returned to San Diego for training camp and paid tribute to the late Billy Ray Smith Jr.

Players wore BR decals on their helmets during practice at the University of San Diego, and the team held a moment of silence in his honor.

Smith spent his entire career with the Chargers and later went on to become sports director at KGTV.

He passed away last week at the age of 64 after a battle with dementia his family says was caused by CTE.

A celebration of life for Smith will be held Aug. 22 at the Rock Church in Liberty Station.

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