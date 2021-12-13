Soccer star Alex Morgan heads to San Diego to play for Wave FC

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Alex Morgan, one the most decorated players in soccer history, is coming to San Diego to play for Wave FC, the newest franchise of the National Women’s Soccer League.

San Diego Wave Fútbol Club officials announced Monday that the 32-year-old and Southern California native Morgan is joining the team. She spent the previous five seasons with the Orlando Pride. In the NWSL’s first season in 2013, Morgan was on the Portland Thorns FC as they won the first championship in league history.

Morgan was on Team USA during the squad’s 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup wins.

In a statement, Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney said, "We are thrilled to have a player of the caliber of Alex Morgan both on the pitch and in our locker room. Alex is a proven goal scorer at the very highest level and her world class ability, mentality and competitiveness will only add to our ability to compete in this league. I am excited to work with Alex and to see what this team can achieve.”

Morgan said, “As a Southern California native, I am excited to be making a long-term commitment to Wave FC and the city of San Diego. I am coming home to partner with this ambitious new club and to push the league forward for generations of soccer players to come. I cannot wait to get started and I will do everything I can to help bring a championship to this great city.”

San Diego Wave FC begins its first season in spring 2022, with home matches played at the University of San Diego’s Torero Stadium.