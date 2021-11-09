National Women's Soccer League's new San Diego franchise to be called Wave Fútbol Club

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The National Women’s Soccer League on Tuesday announced the name of its 12th franchise — the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club.

NWSL officials said the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club will begin play in spring 2022, with the team’s home games being played at Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego on a temporary basis.

League officials said Wave FC’s crest and permanent venue for home matches “will be announced at a later date.”

According to the league, San Diego Wave FC will be led on the pitch by head coach Casey Stoney, with President Jill Ellis and Vice-Chairman Matt Alvarez steering the organization off the field.

In a news release announcing the NWSL’s 12th franchise, Ellis said: “This is an exciting moment for our franchise. I have been out in the community, and you can feel the energy and anticipation building for our team’s arrival. We listened to soccer fans and community leaders, and we are proud to select a name that connects with the people and essence of San Diego. A wave is a strong symbol and, like our club, it is an integral part of something bigger. Our players will be incredibly inspired to put on their jerseys and play for the fans of San Diego Wave FC.”

Wave hello 👋 The newest NWSL club has their official name ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/pRWDUpnw1N — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 9, 2021

Stoney added, “This is an exciting next step in our process to the team’s kickoff next season. Having spent some time now in San Diego, I believe our name strikes the perfect balance between representing this beautiful city and how we want to be a relentless force on the pitch. Wave FC will be a source of city pride for the community on and off the field of play.”

The league said San Diego Wave FC will be the first NWSL franchise to use “Fútbol” in its name.