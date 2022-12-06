Snapdragon Stadium to host lacrosse showdown in March with SD Seals

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Seals will host the National Lacrosse League's first outdoor regular-season game next year in Snapdragon Stadium, it was announced Tuesday.

The Seals will host the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on March 4, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the new stadium -- home of the San Diego State University Aztecs football team and San Diego Wave FC women's professional soccer team.

"Our goal for the NLL and for the sport of lacrosse is to continue to increase awareness, enthusiasm and enterprise value well beyond where it exists today," NLL Commissioner Brett Frood said. "This epic setting gives us another unique opportunity to showcase our world class athletes and on-field product, and not only engage with our core audience but attract diverse sports fans in search of new entertainment passions."

The game will be broadcast live on FOX and will stream on ESPN+, TSN.ca and the TSN app.

"The Seals have been working on this event for a long time now, and we're very excited to see this idea come to life. It's crazy that in the 36- year history of the league this has never been done before," Seals President Steve Govett said. "We can't wait to build our box on the field of Snapdragon and play in the San Diego sunshine. Let's take this outside!"

In addition to the Seals-Desert Dogs game on that March weekend, Snapdragon Stadium will also host an NCAA women's lacrosse tournament with two games on Friday and two on Sunday. Teams include San Diego State, Stanford, Kent State and UC Davis.

"We're honored to host the Seals' first-ever outdoor NLL game," added Adam Millar, general manager of Snapdragon Stadium. "Looking forward to seeing another amazing San Diego team out on our field, and excited to welcome a whole new set of fans to the stadium."

Snapdragon Stadium will be scaled for 10,100 seats for the special event. A limited number of tickets for the Snapdragon Showdown are available at SealsLax.com.

The Seals open their home season Friday against the Saskatchewan Rush at 7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena, available to watch on ESPN+, TSN.ca and the TSN app.