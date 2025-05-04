SI Women's Games coming to Oceanside's Frontwave arena this fall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A brand new showcase for women's sports is coming to Oceanside this fall.

The SI Women's Games will be held from Oct. 28 through Nov. 2 at Frontwave Arena, bringing a Ryder Cup-style competition pitting the Americas against the rest of the world.

The sports featured in the competition include basketball, gymnastics, tennis, flag football, volleyball and combat sports. Prize money is on the line in this showdown of elite athletes from Team Americas and Team World.

Sports Illustrated Editor in Chief Steve Cannella says the games are a groundbreaking opportunity in the world of women's sports.

"This is an exciting new way for us to tell the best stories in sports," Cannella says. "We can't wait to watch these incredible athletes compete in California and celebrate everything they do, both on and off the field."

The nightly competitions will air live on Ion as part of a multiyear partnership with Scripps Sports.

"We're proud to partner with Sports Illustrated, one of the most iconic brands in sports, to showcase and bring the compelling and exciting stories, athletes, and events of the SI WOmen's Games to every American household," says Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. "This is another milestone for Scripps Sports and ION as a premier destination for the best in women's sports."

You'll find more information on ticket availability, player updates and schedule of events for the SI Women's Games at this link and future stories on ABC 10News.com.