Serena Williams pulls out of US Open, citing torn hamstring

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Serena Williams has added herself to the list of big-name withdrawals from the U.S. Open.

Williams pulled out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament because of a torn hamstring.

The tennis star announced her decision in a social media post in which she thanked her fans for their love and support.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring. New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play – I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar.

Williams hasn’t competed since injuring her right leg during her first-round match at Wimbledon in late June.

The American joins Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in sitting out the competition in Flushing Meadows.

Williams owns 23 Grand Slam titles. The American turns 40 next month.

The draw for the U.S. Open is Thursday. Play begins next Monday.