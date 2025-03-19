Watch Now
SportsSDSU Sports

Actions

UNC eliminates San Diego State from NCAA Tournament, 95-68

first four sdsu vs unc
Jeff Dean/AP
San Diego State guard Nick Boyd (2) dribbles against North Carolina guard Ian Jackson (11) during the first half of a First Four college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio.
first four sdsu vs unc
Posted

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — RJ Davis scored 26 points and went 6 of 6 from 3-point range to help North Carolina silence some skeptics with a dominant 95-68 victory over San Diego State in a First Four matchup Tuesday night.

Davis' six 3-pointers tied Caleb Love's program record for an NCAA Tournament game. Love had six against UCLA in 2022. Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis went 5 for 5 from deep against Eastern Michigan in 1991.

The 14 made 3-pointers were the most for North Carolina in an NCAA Tournament game. The Tar Heels hit 13 against Marquette in 2022.

Seth Trimble had 16 points for North Carolina in a matchups of No. 11 seeds.

The Tar Heels were a controversial selection for the NCAA Tournament, and they played like a team with something to prove.

North Carolina shot 61% in the first half and went 7 of 9 from 3-point range. Davis' long 3 just before the halftime buzzer gave the Tar Heels their largest lead to that point, 47-23.

North Carolina advanced to face No. 6 seed Mississippi in a South Region game Friday in Milwaukee.

Nick Boyd and Wayne McKinney III each scored 12 for the Aztecs.

The Tar Heels (23-13) seemed a long shot to make the tournament with a 1-12 record in Quadrant 1 games, but were chosen Sunday thanks to a strong nonconference schedule and other metrics.

San Diego State (21-10) led the nation in field goal percentage defense, but had no answer for the Tar Heels.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Free Books for Kids!

Free Books for Kids!