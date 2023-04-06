SDSU to honor men's basketball team with celebration at Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Following a wild ride into the NCAA National Championship game and into our hearts, it's time to honor our team with a celebration.

Here are the details:

When: Saturday, April 8

Location: Snapdragon Stadium

Parking: Opens at 4:30 p.m.

Time: Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Players will begin to arrive at 6:30 p.m., and the program is set to officially begin at 7:30 p.m. The program will feature speeches from team members, including head coach Brian Dutcher and dignitaries from San Diego State and the city of San Diego.

There will be limited concessions, and Final Four merchandise will be available for purchase. There will also be opportunities for interactive photos with the South Regional and Mountain West championship trophies.

Tickets for the event are free but must be claimed in advance at GoAztecs.com/MBBcelebration.

