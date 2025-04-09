San Diego State's new GM ready to bring Aztecs to new heights in NIL landscape

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — New NCAA rules, including an anticipated revenue-sharing settlement this week, are leading to six and seven-figure deals for college athletes. ABC 10News Sports Director Ben Higgins visited San Diego State to understand how the Aztecs are managing these sweeping changes in college sports.

Caleb Davis has been tasked with the challenging job of managing a college football roster in this new name, image and likeness era as San Diego State's first-ever general manager.

Davis, 25, comes to SDSU after a stint as the director of recruiting for Notre Dame. While he may not be a coach, Davis is considered crucial to the future success of the university’s football program under Coach Sean Lewis.

"We're going to continue to stretch the edges, and push forward, and be innovative, and having a general manager on staff is part of that process," said Lewis about Davis’ appointment.

When asked how he would describe his new job, Davis said his role is all-encompassing.

His answer to a follow-up question should be music to Aztec fans' ears.

"In this new world order, can San Diego State be a competitor in the College Football Playoff?" Higgins asked.

"Absolutely. There is no doubt in my mind, and I think a lot of people hear that and get scared, but there's nothing stopping us from being a leader in this new Pac-12, and that's the goal," Davis said. "We just invested in a brand new stadium. We've got tremendous facilities, and we've got the right people in place, with coach Lewis and his vision."

Lewis expressed confidence in Davis’ ability to handle contract negotiations, agent communications and assembling financial packages.

"He's smart, he’s innovative, he’s flexible, and he's going to be able to be like water and go with the flow in this ever-changing environment that we're in," said Lewis.

Considering the future of NIL and paying college athletes, Davis noted, "I think everyone always assumes it's an NFL model, and I think it'll get there eventually. My job here is to learn the landscape as it comes and adapt as these changes happen."