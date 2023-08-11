San Diego State guard Lamont Butler honored with 'Key to the Movement'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State basketball star Lamont Butler received the "Key to the Movement" Wednesday, a nod to his accomplishments both on and off the court. The key is the highest honor one can earn from the People's Association of Justice Advocates, according to the organization.

During the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Butler nailed a buzzer beater during the Final Four showdown against Florida Atlantic, punching the Aztecs' ticket to their first national title game appearance.

According to the association, Butler was also being recognized for the nonprofit group he and his family started to help local kids.

"The nonprofit is called the 'Butler Did It Fondation,'' Butler told ABC 10News. "Me and my family just started it. The goal is to help younger kids who struggle financially to help them get out there and be able to achieve their dreams as I did."

