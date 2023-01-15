LIVE BLOG: San Diego State looking to stay perfect in MW play vs. New Mexico

FIRST HALF



TIME — 11:44 SCORE: 16-11, New Mexico — After going cold over several possessions, Darrion Trammell hit a much needed bucket to chip away at the Lobos lead. Although the Lobos connected on a string of shots, SDSU's defense stayed vigilant in order to force a shot clock violation on the next possession.

TIME — 15:36 (under 16-minute timeout) SCORE: 10-7, New Mexico — Nathan Mensah is making his presence felt on both end of the floors early in this one. Following an easy flush of a dunk inside thanks to a dime from Lamont Butler, Mensah blocked an hook shot jumper from Morris Udeze.

After Butler missed a jumper on the ensuing possession, New Mexico got too greedy and threw a pass down the court that sailed out of bounds. Three pointers have proven to be a boon early on for the Lobos.



TIME — 17:33 remaining SCORE: 6-3, New Mexico — San Diego State loses the opening tip, and New Mexico misses a mid range jumper on their opening possession. Matt Bradley responds with an air ball. New Mexico threw the ball out of bounds on the following possession.

Off the turnover, Lamont Butler finds Keshad Johnson for an alley oop. Aztecs draw first blood: 2-0. New Mexico's Javont Johnson responds with a three-pointer.

Darrion Trammell goes 1-2 at the line to tie it up, but Johnson hit another three for the Lobos. 6-3, New Mexico.



GAME PREVIEW

The San Diego State Men's Basketball team is looking to stay in cruise control after securing their spot in the driver's seat atop the Mountain West standings. Tuesday's 74-65 victory over Nevada officially made SDSU the lone unbeaten team in the conference.

The New Mexico Lobos are looking to close the gap, especially since they started 2023 stumbling out of the gate. After going unbeaten in the 2022 portion of the season, the Lobos dropped back-to-back conference games against Fresno State and UNLV. Before Saturday's matchup, they bounced back against Oral Roberts.

SDSU's last loss came against St. Mary's on Dec. 10, 2022, but New Mexico managed to beat that common opponent, 69-65, at the end of November.

The Aztecs have ripped off six wins in a row since the L against St. Mary's — we'll see here soon whether they can extend their streak to seven wins.

Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Follow along with our live blog, courtesy of digital producer Pat Mueller, to get minute-by-minute updates on the action from Viejas Arena.