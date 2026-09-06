Jaylon Hawkins' 100-yard kickoff return highlights San Diego State's 53-20 rout of Portland State

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lucky Sutton rushed for three touchdowns, Jaylon Hawkins returned a kickoff 100 yards, and San Diego State routed FCS-member Portland State 53-20 on Saturday night.

SDSU trailed 6-0 after two Portland State field goals before scoring 29 straight points to take control.

Jayden Denegal connected with Justius Lowe for a 40-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter and Sutton added a 13-yard touchdown run to give SDSU a 29-6 lead at the break.

After Portland State scored on its first possession of the second half, Hawkins secured the first kick return touchdown by an Aztec since Jordan Byrd did so against San Jose State on Nov. 12, 2022. The SDSU special teams' unit also blocked two punts.

Denegal was 12-of-17 passing for 137 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for San Diego State (1-0). Sutton, who had 18 carries for 58 yards, became the first Aztec with three rushing touchdowns in a game since Juwan Washington accomplished the feat against Sacramento State on Sept. 8, 2018.

Gabe Downing threw two interceptions for Portland State (0-2). He was 31 of 52 for 280 yards and a touchdown. Terence Loville finished with 10 catches for 119 yards and a score.