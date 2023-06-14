Sánchez slugs 3-run homer to lead Padres past the Guardians 6-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gary Sánchez hit a three-run home run, his sixth homer since joining the Padres on May 30, and San Diego beat the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 on Tuesday night in front of a sell-out crowd.

“He’s been, kind of, a guy that has set the tone for us,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said.

Sánchez’ first-inning drive into the first row of seats in left-center scored Juan Soto and Jake Cronenworth. It gave Sánchez’ six home runs in 12 games for the first time since June 12-25, 2021.

“It’s tougher to hit home runs here, but it doesn’t seem like it’s real tough for him right now,” Melvin said.

Fernando Tatis Jr. added a solo homer in the second inning, his 13th of the season, to put the Padres up 4-0. Tatis also scored in the first after a walk and a sacrifice fly to left field by Xander Bogaerts.

Cleveland designated hitter Josh Bell put the Guardians on the board with a solo homer in the top of the second.

Bogaerts’ fifth-inning, RBI double to deep right-center scored Manny Machado from second base, and was enough to chase Guardians starter Tanner Bibee.

Bibee (2-2) struggled to find his control early, walking the first two batters he faced, and surrendered six earned runs over four innings. He allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out three.

The Guardians added a run in the fifth inning on Steven Kwan’s RBI groundout, and another in the sixth when third baseman José Ramírez scored on Tyler Freeman’s sacrifice fly.

Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove (4-2) surrendered three earned runs on seven hits over six innings. He finished with five strikeouts and a walk.

Musgrove also added a defensive highlight, ranging to his right on a soft ground ball down the third base line, and making an off-balance throw to retire Freeman and end the third inning.

“I love plays like that,” Musgrove said, “Obviously, I don’t want to put myself in danger but I feel like I’m really good those type of plays.”

Steven Wilson and Nick Martinez pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings, respectively, and Josh Hader struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 16th save.

San Diego’s bullpen has the second-lowest ERA in the majors since May 1.

The Padres have won four of the last five games, and had their 23rd sellout of the season in 34 home dates.

“The boys are starting to feel good, and that’s huge for us,” Tatis said.