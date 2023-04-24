San Diego Wave FC down rival Angel City 2-0 in front of sellout LA crowd

(AP) — Sofia Jakobsson and Makenzy Doniak scored five minutes apart in the second half to give the San Diego Wave a 2-0 victory over Angel City on Sunday.

A sellout crowd of 22,000 was on hand at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles for the match between the National Women's Soccer League rivals.

Jakobsson got her goal on a Wave counterattack in the 70th minute, with defender Cristen Joan Westphal earning the assist. The forward's first goal of the year came on her 33rd birthday.

After blocking an Angel City pass, Doniak dribbled toward the center and passed to Alex Morgan, who gave the ball right back to the midfielder. Doniak's shot in the 75th minute deflected off a defender and fell into the upper right corner of the goal.

Morgan now has three goals and one assist after four matches for the Wave (3-1-0).

Angel City (1-2-1) outshot San Diego 16 to seven, but only two of the home team's shots were on target.

U.S. women's national team midfielder Julie Ertz made her debut for Angel City after signing with the club earlier in the week. Ertz had not played in the National Women's Soccer League since the spring of 2021 due to injuries and taking time off for the birth of her son.