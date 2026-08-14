San Diego Wave defender Kristen McNabb set to make 100th appearance for the club

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Wave defender Kristen McNabb is about to make history.

When the Wave host Denver Summit FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, McNabb will make her 100th appearance for the club — becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the milestone.

McNabb has been with the Wave since the very beginning. In December 2021, San Diego selected her from the Seattle Reign in the expansion draft, making her one of the first players to join the new franchise.

"It was mixed emotions, I won't lie, because I had been at the Reign for five seasons, but I also was really excited for the new opportunity, and, obviously, San Diego is an amazing place. The first year blew me away. I had the best time and it was a really great culture from the start," McNabb told ABC 10News after a training session this week at the club's headquarters in Del Mar.

The Wave wasted no time making memories in their inaugural season. San Diego sold out its first game at Snapdragon Stadium and became the first expansion club in NWSL history to reach the playoffs.

"I'd say year one. Our first Snapdragon game was amazing. We sold it out. It was packed. We got an exciting win. And then making the playoffs that year was also amazing as the first expansion club in NWSL history to do that," McNabb said.

In the five seasons since, McNabb has watched every one of her original Wave teammates move on. She is the last one left.

"I consider myself really lucky to be with one club for so long. That's a rarity in this league, to be with the Wave for five seasons, and see it grow and change each year. It's been fun. I love being here and being part of the team and I feel really lucky," McNabb said.

Now, McNabb has one more memory she wants to make in San Diego — winning a championship with the Wave.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

