San Diego State officially joins Pac-12 Conference

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University officially joined the Pac- 12 Wednesday, joining two stalwart teams in the century-old athletic conference as well as a group of other newcomers.

The Aztecs joined longtime Pac-12 schools Oregon State and Washington State, along with newcomers Boise State, Colorado State, Gonzaga, Fresno State, Texas State and Utah State. With eight football-playing, all-sports members in the new Pac-12, the conference meets the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision requirements and has nine total full members across all other conference sports including men's and women's basketball.

"Today is a momentous day for San Diego State athletics, the institution, and the entirety of Aztec Nation," SDSU Director of Athletics John David Wicker said. "Entry into the Pac-12 ushers in the next great era of Aztec Athletics. Our coaches, staff and student-athletes are excited for the competitive opportunities that await us as we look to win Pac-12 championships."

The Aztecs leave the Mountain West Conference with 106 league titles, including five championships in its final year: in swimming & diving for a fifth consecutive season, women's basketball (regular season), women's tennis (regular season and tournament) and baseball.

It was the fifth straight year that the Aztecs claimed at least five conference titles.

SDSU President Adela de la Torre praised the move when it was announced in 2024.

"The move to the Pac-12 opens the door to exciting partnerships and financial growth, all of which will contribute to the success of our student- athletes and the vitality of our university community," de la Torre said.

The fall season in the new conference begins Oct. 1, with SDSU women's soccer taking on Boise State, followed by the Aztecs football team welcoming Texas State to Snapdragon Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. Men's soccer will play Cal Poly on Oct. 7, and women's volleyball will host Oregon State on Oct. 8.

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