San Diego State defeats NAIA-member Saint Katherine 91-57

Posted at 8:01 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 11:01:17-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee's 17 points helped San Diego State defeat NAIA-member Saint Katherine 91-57 on Tuesday night.

LeDee also contributed six rebounds for the Aztecs (9-2). Reese Waters shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Jay Pal shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 10 points.

Maur Tablada finished with 23 points for the Firebirds. Xavier Cooper added 13 points for Saint Katherine. In addition, Eljay Gallegos finished with eight points.

