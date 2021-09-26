Watch
Sports

Actions

San Diego St. runs away from upset-minded Towson 48-21

items.[0].image.alt
Denis Poroy/AP
San Diego State running back Jordan Byrd (15) plays during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday September 18, 2021 in Carson, Calif (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
San Diego State Football
Posted at 6:37 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 21:37:32-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Byrd ran for two touchdowns and San Diego State scored 24 points in the third quarter to pull away from Towson 48-21.

Chris Ferguson threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Jerry Howard Jr. to give the feisty Tigers a 7-0 lead with 5:36 left in the first quarter.

The Aztecs regrouped to shut the door on Towson by scoring two touchdowns within the first five minutes after the break.

Trenton Thompson returned a blocked punt 11 yards 58 seconds in and Byrd’s 55-yard jaunt ended Towson’s upset hopes.

Chris Ferguson finished with three TD passes for Towson.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE