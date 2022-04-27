Watch
San Diego Padres ride 8-run outburst to 9-6 win over Cincinnati Reds

Eric Hosmer april 26, 2022
Aaron Doster/AP
San Diego Padres' Eric Hosmer bats during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 11:08:59-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit his first homer of the season and Jake Cronenworth added a bases-loaded triple during an eight-run fourth inning that sent the San Diego Padres past the struggling Cincinnati Reds 9-6.

The Padres have won 10 of 11 against Cincinnati since the start of last season.

The Reds, who snapped an 11-game losing streak on Sunday, own baseball's worst record at 3-14.

Joe Musgrove, who has worked at least six innings in each of his four starts, allowed two earned runs through six innings.

He beat the Reds for the second time this season.

Ha-Seong Kim hit is second home run of the season and drove in two runs.

