San Diego Padres finalize roster for NL Division Series matchup against Los Angeles Dodgers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Padres finalized their 26-man roster ahead of the start of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For this round of the MLB postseason, San Diego will carry 13 pitchers and 13 position players. The lone change from the NL Wild Card Series roster is the omission of IF/OF Brandon Dixon and the addition of pitcher Mike Clevinger.

Manager Bob Melvin said Clevinger, who missed the NLWCS against the New York Mets with an unspecified illness, will start Tuesday night’s Game 1 at Dodger Stadium.

The Padres' NLDS roster:

Pitchers :

Mike Clevinger

Yu Darvish

Luis Garcia

Josh Hader (left-hander)

Tim Hill (left-hander)

Pierce Johnson

Sean Manaea (left-hander)

Nick Martinez

Adrian Morejon (left-hander)

Joe Musgrove

Blake Snell (left-hander)

Robert Suarez

Steven Wilson

Catchers :

Jorge Alfaro

Luis Campusano

Austin Nola

Infielders :

Josh Bell

Jake Cronenworth

Brandon Drury

Ha-seong Kim

Manny Machado

Wil Myers

Outfielders :

Jose Azocar

Trent Grisham

Jurickson Profar

Juan Soto

At a Monday news conference, Melvin said of the Dodgers, "They handed it to us pretty good this year, so we realize what we're up against. I think it feels a little bit better now that we're not looking at the standings and 18 games behind or 20 games behind, whatever it was."

The Dodgers won 14 of 19 regular-season games against the Padres, including eight of 10 at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles won a franchise-record 111 games. Its 111-51 record was the best in Major League Baseball, gave it a first-round bye and assured it of home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

The Padres were 89-73, finishing second in the National League West, 22 games behind Los Angeles. The Padres got the second of the National League's three wild-card playoff berths, then upset the New York Mets, who had 101 regular-season victories, in a best-of-three wild-card series, two games to one.

The Dodgers scored an MLB-leading 847 runs and allowed 513, the fewest in MLB. The Padres scored 705 runs, 13th in MLB, and allowed 660, the 10th fewest.

City News Service contributed to this report