Schedule released for San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodges NL Division Series

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – After winning their National League Wild Card Series against the New York Mets, the San Diego Padres will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-5 NL Division Series starting Tuesday.

The Friars took down the Mets 6-0 in Sunday's decisive Game 3 to punch their ticket to the NLDS.

First pitch for Game 1 at Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 6:37 p.m. Pacific time.

The series schedule, according to MLB.com:

Oct. 11: Game 1 at Los Angeles, 6:37 p.m.

Oct. 12: Game 2 at Los Angeles, 5:37 p.m.

Oct. 14: Game 3 at San Diego, TBD

Oct. 15: Game 4 at San Diego (if necessary), TBD

Oct. 16: Game 5 at Los Angeles (if necessary), TBD

All games in the series will air on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

The Padres have not announced their starting pitching rotation for the series, but there is a good chance that Mike Clevinger, who was not on the NLWCS roster, could get the Game 1 start.

The Dodgers did not announce their starting pitchers for the series.

Los Angeles, champions of the NL West, dominated the season series against the Padres in 2022, taking 14 of the 19 games.

In the shortened 2020 season, LA swept San Diego in the NLDS on their way to the World Series title.