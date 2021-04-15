Watch
San Diego Padres drop second straight game to Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-1

Gene J. Puskar/AP
San Diego Padres right fielder Jurickson Profar dives for but can't get to an RBI single hit by Pittsburgh Pirates' Erik Gonzalez during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 11:11:02-04

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Gregory Polanco homered and the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the San Diego Padres 5-1, beating Joe Musgrove in his first start since throwing the first no-hitter in franchise history.

Polanco hit a solo shot into the right-field stands in the second inning. That ended a 32-inning scoreless streak by Musgrove that dated to last season when he was still with the Pirates.

Musgrove allowed only one run in four innings but was lifted after his pitch count reached to 81. He threw 112 pitches in the no-hitter last Friday against Texas.

Johnny Vander Meer remains the only pitcher in MLB history to pitch back-to-back no-hitters, performing the feat for the Cincinnati Reds in 1938.

