Watch
Sports

Actions

San Diego Padres beat Cincinnati Reds 7-5, complete season sweep

Padres Reds Baseball manny machado
Jeff Dean/AP
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado scores after Jorge Alfaro is walked with the bases loaded during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Cincinnati.
Padres Reds Baseball manny machado
Posted at 1:34 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 16:34:18-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim hit a tiebreaking, three-run double in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 to complete a season sweep in the series.

Left fielder Tommy Pham just missed a diving catch of Kim's two-out, sinking line drive.

Reliever Tony Santillan hit two batters, walked another and threw a wild pitch while San Diego sent nine batters to the plate.

Santillan avoided further damage when center fielder Jake Fraley made a diving catch of Jake Cronenworth's drive to the warning track.

Manny Machado had four hits, giving him seven in the last two games as San Diego improved to 6-0 against the Reds this season.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!