San Diego broadcaster Ted Leitner says he's cancer-free following surgery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego broadcaster Ted Leitner says he's cancer-free, after having a golf ball-sized tumor removed.

Leitner said on Twitter that the "low-grade cancer surgery" removed the tumor, which surgeons said had a 95 percent probability of being cancerous. It turned out to be benign.

"Cancer free now. How? I’ll always believe is was thoughts & prayers from #Padres fans & #Aztecs. All my love to all of you!" Leitner tweeted.

The 70-year-old voice of the San Diego Padres revealed his diagnosis on Twitter last month, prompting him to step away from Padres broadcast duties.

"Uncle Teddy," as fans affectionately call him, is set to return to calling Padres games on June 19, according to the team.

According to Padres.com beat writer AJ Cassavell, Leitner received treatment for a cancerous tumor in one of his kidneys.

Leitner has been the voice for San Diego State University Aztecs football and basketball, San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Clippers, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Connecticut as well. He also spent 25 years as a sports anchor for KFMB-TV from 1978 until 2002.

Last year was Leitner's 38th season on the broadcast team for the Padres an his 40th broadcasting in San Diego.