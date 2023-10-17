Report: Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens hit by car after pickup basketball game altercation

CALABASAS, Calif. (CNS) - Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was hit by car after playing basketball in Calabasas and has filed a police report for assault with a deadly weapon, according to media reports Tuesday.

Owens, who last played in the NFL in 2010, was hit by a car on Monday night after an altercation during a pickup basketball game, according to reports on the TMZ website.

Following the game, the person who was arguing with Owens got into a car and drove the vehicle into Owens' knee, police told TMZ.

Owens did not require medical attention, police told TMZ. Officers took a police report for assault with a deadly weapon, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, according to TMZ.

