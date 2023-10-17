Watch Now
Report: Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens hit by car after pickup basketball game altercation

Ben Margot/AP
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens waves during a ceremony to receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring during halftime of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Oakland Raiders in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.
Posted at 9:06 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 12:06:02-04

CALABASAS, Calif. (CNS) - Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was hit by car after playing basketball in Calabasas and has filed a police report for assault with a deadly weapon, according to media reports Tuesday.

Owens, who last played in the NFL in 2010, was hit by a car on Monday night after an altercation during a pickup basketball game, according to reports on the TMZ website.

Following the game, the person who was arguing with Owens got into a car and drove the vehicle into Owens' knee, police told TMZ.

Owens did not require medical attention, police told TMZ. Officers took a police report for assault with a deadly weapon, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, according to TMZ.

