Point Loma Nazarene University baseball is as nice as the stadium they call home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- At Point Loma Nazarene University, the baseball stadium has a majestic view of the Pacific Ocean, with a view that runs from foul pole to foul pole.

One might find it difficult to play defense, because from all three outfield spots, crashing waves and big blue ocean can be seen through the chain link portion of the fence, in both left center and right center field.

This year, maybe the only thing better than the view is the Sea Lions’ record. As of May 11, the PLNU baseball team is 43-7 and having the best season in program history.

"We sure knew something was special. I've never been a part of a team with this much of a close bond with each other," said Sea Lions sophomore pitcher Cole Hillier.

Senior catcher Easton Waterman said all the success this season comes from the winning culture at PLNU.

"The work ethic that a lot of these guys have is unmatched and unlike anything I've ever been a part of,” Waterman said.

Success is no stranger to the Sea Lions program. Over the years, at lower division levels, the Point Loma Nazarene has been to five NCAA Division II World Series. The only thing the program may be lack the attention.

"The fact that we are DII puts us at a disadvantage and we are kind of tucked away down in this point,” said baseball head coach Justin James. "Point Loma baseball has been good for the 20 years that I've been here. We have good players and coaches, and we've just always done our thing here at the Point."

The Sea Lions are ranked third in the country for Division II, as of May 11, and the team is on pace to have the best record in school history. They are finding all their success on what has been voted as America's most scenic ballpark, Carroll B. Land Stadium.

"Paradise is the easiest way to put it," said Hillier.

"We always says it's kind of paradise here," said James.

Waterman said he and his teammates get a kick out the reaction from opposing teams when they get their first look at the stadium.

"It's funny; teams roll in on the weekend and everyone stops and the first thing they do is take their phones out and take pictures and videos,” said Waterman.

The stadium is definitely a home field advantage and definitely a recruiting tool.

"It's definitely a huge advantage that's for sure. After all, we’re playing baseball at the beach,” said James.