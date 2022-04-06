Point Loma Nazarene University's baseball stadium hits a home run when it comes to great views

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A ballgame with a great view? You can find both at Point Loma Nazarene University’s baseball stadium.

In a recent article, MLB.com recognized Carroll B. Land Stadium, where the PLNU Sea Lions play their home games, as “America’s most scenic ballpark."

Fans who catch a game at the field are treated to not just good baseball, but a breathtaking look at San Diego’s coast.

One section of the outfield fence is without padding, and keeping the chain-link fencing allows fans to see the Pacific Ocean as if looking through a window.

On top of that, the turf specialist -- who the school said learned his craft from a Petco Park groundskeeper -- has helped make the playing surface one of the smoothest in college baseball.

School officials said having a nice place to play like Carroll B. Land Stadium has been helpful in recruiting players and the team’s overall success in NCAA Division II.